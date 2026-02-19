Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Shine was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Shine ended up spending less than a day with the NHL club. The Red Wings are off until next Thursday's game in Ottawa, but Shine's short stint at the top level allowed him to join Detroit for a team practice. The 32-year-old has 21 goals and 36 points in 35 outings with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
