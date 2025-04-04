Dominik Shine News: Sent down by Detroit

Shine was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Shine was called up by Detroit in early March, and he made five appearances during his time with the NHL club. He was held without a point and recorded eight hits, a blocked shot and 15 PIM while averaging 8:34 of ice time. However, the 31-year-old appeared in just one of the team's last eight games and should have more consistent opportunities to contribute in the AHL.