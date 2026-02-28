Dominik Shine News: Summoned from AHL
Shane was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Shine has yet to see any NHL action this season. He played nine games with Detroit last season, picking up one assist. It was the first time in the NHL for the 32-year-old, who has been a career minor-leaguer. Shine had 21 goals and 37 points across 38 AHL games before his recall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More