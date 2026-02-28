Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:09am

Shane was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Shine has yet to see any NHL action this season. He played nine games with Detroit last season, picking up one assist. It was the first time in the NHL for the 32-year-old, who has been a career minor-leaguer. Shine had 21 goals and 37 points across 38 AHL games before his recall.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine
