Dominik Shine News: Two goals in Griffins' win

Shine scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Texas on Friday.

Shine earned a two-year contract extension in January, though his play has recently tailed off. He's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the last 10 contests for Grand Rapids, earning three goals and an assist in that span. Still, the winger is at 17 goals, 14 helpers and a plus-19 rating over 33 appearances, the fourth time in five years he's topped the 30-point mark in the AHL.