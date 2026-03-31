Donovan Sebrango headshot

Donovan Sebrango Injury: Injury concern after Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Sebrango (undisclosed) may have gotten nicked up at the end of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sebrango's injury is not confirmed yet, but the Panthers also lost Aaron Ekblad (hand) and Dmitry Kulikov (face) in this contest. The 24-year-old Sebrango will be day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bruins.

Donovan Sebrango
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Sebrango See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Sebrango See More
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
NHL
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 12, 2020