Donovan Sebrango Injury: Injury concern after Tuesday's game

Sebrango (undisclosed) may have gotten nicked up at the end of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sebrango's injury is not confirmed yet, but the Panthers also lost Aaron Ekblad (hand) and Dmitry Kulikov (face) in this contest. The 24-year-old Sebrango will be day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bruins.