Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Sebrango headshot

Donovan Sebrango News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Sebrango was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Sebrango's promotion comes amid questions regarding Thomas Chabot's (face) availability for Thursday's matchup with Washington. Bringing Sebrango up could be just a precautionary measure, as the Sens don't currently have an extra healthy defenseman on their roster. If Sebrango does get into Thursday's contest, it will likely be in the third pairing alongside either Tyler Kleven or Nikolas Matinpalo.

Donovan Sebrango
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now