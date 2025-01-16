Donovan Sebrango News: Elevated from minors

Sebrango was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Sebrango's promotion comes amid questions regarding Thomas Chabot's (face) availability for Thursday's matchup with Washington. Bringing Sebrango up could be just a precautionary measure, as the Sens don't currently have an extra healthy defenseman on their roster. If Sebrango does get into Thursday's contest, it will likely be in the third pairing alongside either Tyler Kleven or Nikolas Matinpalo.