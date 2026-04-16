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Donovan Sebrango News: Pockets helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sebrango notched an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Sebrango ended the season with five helpers and a plus-10 rating over his last nine games. The defenseman has handled a larger role well while the Panthers were short-staffed on the blue line. Sebrango totaled eight assists, 33 shots on net, 77 hits, 32 blocked shots and 68 PIM across 42 appearances between Florida and Ottawa this season.

Donovan Sebrango
Florida Panthers
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