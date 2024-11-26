Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Donovan Sebrango headshot

Donovan Sebrango News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Sebrango was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Sebrango will serve as Ottawa's seventh defenseman in wake of Artem Zub (foot) being placed on long-term injured reserve. Sebrango has yet to make his NHL debut, and he was a third-round pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The left-shot blueliner has produced two goals and four assists over 14 games with AHL Belleville this season.

Donovan Sebrango
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now