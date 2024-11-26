Donovan Sebrango News: Promoted from AHL

Sebrango was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Sebrango will serve as Ottawa's seventh defenseman in wake of Artem Zub (foot) being placed on long-term injured reserve. Sebrango has yet to make his NHL debut, and he was a third-round pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The left-shot blueliner has produced two goals and four assists over 14 games with AHL Belleville this season.