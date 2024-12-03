Fantasy Hockey
Donovan Sebrango headshot

Donovan Sebrango News: Returning to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Sebrango was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Sebrango will switch places with fellow blueliner Nikolas Matinpalo, who was called up in a corresponding move. With the Senators off until Thursday's clash with Detroit, it's possible the pair will once again trade places -- though Sebrango didn't appear in any games during his stint in the NHL, instead serving exclusively as a healthy scratch.

Donovan Sebrango
Ottawa Senators
