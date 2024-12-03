Donovan Sebrango News: Returning to minors
Sebrango was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Sebrango will switch places with fellow blueliner Nikolas Matinpalo, who was called up in a corresponding move. With the Senators off until Thursday's clash with Detroit, it's possible the pair will once again trade places -- though Sebrango didn't appear in any games during his stint in the NHL, instead serving exclusively as a healthy scratch.
