Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton Injury: Regular season done

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Hamilton (lower body) will miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the postseason, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Hamilton's recovery timeline almost certainly factored into the Devils' decision to go out and get Brian Dumoulin at the trade deadline. With Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) also out the rest of the regular season at least, the Devils will need to rely heavily on Johnny Kovacevic and Simon Nemec.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now