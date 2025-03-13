Dougie Hamilton Injury: Regular season done

Hamilton (lower body) will miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the postseason, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Hamilton's recovery timeline almost certainly factored into the Devils' decision to go out and get Brian Dumoulin at the trade deadline. With Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) also out the rest of the regular season at least, the Devils will need to rely heavily on Johnny Kovacevic and Simon Nemec.