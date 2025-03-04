Dougie Hamilton Injury: Sustains injury Tuesday

Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Stars and did not finish the contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton was involved in a collision and got the worst of it, ending his outing prematurely. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update on the defenseman's status, leaving Hamilton in doubt for Friday's game against the Jets. If he can't play, Seamus Casey will likely draw back into the lineup.