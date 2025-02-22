Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Double-apple day in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hamilton delivered two assists in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Hamilton fired a game-high eight shots, and he delivered two hits and one block in 22:58. He sits tied with Roman Josi for 12th on the NHL defender scoring list with 38 points, one behind Erik Karlsson (39). Hamilton's 169 shots are third-best on that list, behind superstars Zach Werenski (205) and Cale Makar (179). That's impressive company.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now