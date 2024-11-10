Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Extends impressive streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:47am

Hamilton recorded three assists, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hamilton emerged as a reliable offensive threat out of the blue line for the Devils and has recorded helpers in five of his last six outings, notching multiple assists twice in that span. The 31-year-old has 11 assists in 17 appearances this season, so he's definitively trending in the right direction following a rather slow start to the campaign. He also has one goal to his name.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now