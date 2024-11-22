Dougie Hamilton News: Game-winner against Hurricanes

Hamilton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Hamilton's goal was the game-winner, and it was likely a little sweeter for him coming against one of his former teams. He tallied at 10:35 of the third period. The defenseman has nine points in as many games in November and is up to two goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 24 hits and 12 PIM through 22 appearances this season, matching his output from 20 outings in an injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign. While matching his 74-point season from 2022-23 might be difficult, it's very reasonable to think Hamilton could reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.