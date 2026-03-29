Dougie Hamilton News: Nets tying goal
Hamilton scored a goal on four shots, added four hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Hamilton provided a third equalizer for the Devils at 14:32 of the third period, and Jack Hughes put them ahead just 19 seconds later. The 32-year-old Hamilton has played pretty well with 12 points and a plus-1 rating over 16 contests since the Olympic break. He's up to 11 goals, 33 points, 184 shots on net, 81 hits, 72 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 68 appearances this season. It's the first time since 2022-23 that the blueliner has reached double-digit goals.
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