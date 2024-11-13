Dougie Hamilton News: Notches two helpers in win
Hamilton picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
The veteran blueliner helped set up tallies by Jack Hughes in the first period and Paul Cotter in the third, giving Hamilton his third multi-point performance in the last eight contests. After an injury-shortened 2023-24, Hamilton has been healthy and productive to begin the current campaign, racking up a goal and 14 points in 19 games.
