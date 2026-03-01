Dougie Hamilton News: Pots winner on power play

Hamilton scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Blues.

The veteran blueliner gave the Devils a 2-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the second period as he ripped a shot from the high slot past Jordan Binnington. Hamilton has put a sluggish start to the campaign well behind him, and over the last 15 games he's collected three goals and 13 points, including six points (two goals, four assists) with the man advantage.