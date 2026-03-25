Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Hamilton recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Hamilton delivered an assist in Jesper Bratt's first-period goal before closing out the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third period. This was Hamilton's first goal since March 3, when he also had two points in a win over the Panthers. He has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 65 contests this season, and if he gets hot down the stretch, he might reach the 40-point plateau for the third time in the last four seasons.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
50 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
55 days ago