Dougie Hamilton News: Scores, assists in win

Hamilton recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Hamilton delivered an assist in Jesper Bratt's first-period goal before closing out the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third period. This was Hamilton's first goal since March 3, when he also had two points in a win over the Panthers. He has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 65 contests this season, and if he gets hot down the stretch, he might reach the 40-point plateau for the third time in the last four seasons.