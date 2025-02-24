Dougie Hamilton News: Scores, assists Sunday

Hamilton recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, six shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Hamilton set up Ondrej Palat's first-period goal and later doubled the team's lead in the second frame to extend his excellent start following the break. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two appearances and extended his point streak to three contests. On the season, the veteran defenseman has racked up 40 points across 59 games, and he's on pace to reach the 50-point mark just for the second time in his career.