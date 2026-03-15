Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Supplies two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hamilton recorded two assists, blocked two shots, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Hamilton played a big role down the stretch for New Jersey, as he picked up a secondary helper on two of the team's four tallies in the final stanza. The pair of apples brought him up to 20 assists on the season to go along with 29 points, 170 shots on net, 67 hits and 60 blocked shots across 61 games. Since Feb. 26, he has six assists and eight points across eight games. He should continue to see a sizable chunk of minutes for the team in all situations, giving him strong fantasy value in category-based leagues for the remainder of the regular season.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
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