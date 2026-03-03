Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 9:59pm

Hamilton had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Hamilton's goal stood as the winner. He put the Devils up 2-1 on a 4-on-4 early in the second frame. The veteran defender is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists) amidst trade rumors. Hamilton has control over his destination with a modified no-draft list with 10 teams he'd agree to move to. He's one of the NHL's highest-volume shooter from the blueline who can run the power play, and he'd be effective no matter where he lands.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
28 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
33 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago