Dougie Hamilton News: Three-game, four-point streak
Hamilton had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Hamilton's goal stood as the winner. He put the Devils up 2-1 on a 4-on-4 early in the second frame. The veteran defender is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists) amidst trade rumors. Hamilton has control over his destination with a modified no-draft list with 10 teams he'd agree to move to. He's one of the NHL's highest-volume shooter from the blueline who can run the power play, and he'd be effective no matter where he lands.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice8 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break28 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2933 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming35 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2735 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dougie Hamilton See More