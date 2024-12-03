Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hamilton picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the second period as the Devils put the game away. After a sluggish start to the season, Hamilton has been locked in over the last six weeks or so, piling up five goals and 21 points in the last 22 contests -- including four goals and 12 points with the man advantage.

Dougie Hamilton
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now