Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Buries goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Batherson scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Batherson has six shots and nine hits over two playoff contests. The 27-year-old winger is a lock for top-six minutes and power-play time. Batherson is in his second playoff run after racking up two points over six outings during the 2025 postseason. He had a career-high 71 points (30 on the power play) over 79 regular-season games this year.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
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