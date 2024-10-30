Drake Batherson News: Dishes pair of assists

Batherson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Batherson has accumulated four goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger is doing a little bit of everything early in the campaign while seeing top-six minutes and time on the first power-play unit. He has five goals, seven helpers, 19 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating across nine appearances.