Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Generates assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Batherson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Batherson has a goal and an assist over his last two contests following a four-game point drought. He set up a Josh Norris tally in the second period of Sunday's victory. Batherson continues to add strong offense with a physical edge, earning 38 points, 90 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-3 rating through 42 outings this season in a top-six role.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
