Drake Batherson News: Helps out on both goals in win

Batherson recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Batherson and Josh Norris were clicking on the top line, as the winger assisted on both of his center's goals. During his eight-game point streak, Batherson has two goals, nine helpers, 16 shots on net and 17 hits. He's returning high-end value in a prominent role for the Senators. Batherson is at nine goals, 18 helpers, 54 shots, 45 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 25 appearances, and 12 of his 27 points have come on the power play.