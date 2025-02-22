Drake Batherson News: Helps out on power play

Batherson recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Batherson has earned six points over six contests in February, with five of those points coming on the power play. That's also led to a minus-8 rating, as his even-strength performance has been lacking at times. The winger is still having a strong year on offense -- he's at 46 points (24 on the power play) and has reached the 30-assist mark for the third year in a row. Batherson has added 128 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-11 rating over 57 appearances in a top-six role.