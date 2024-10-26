Drake Batherson News: Keeps streak alive

Batherson notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Batherson delivered an assist in Claude Giroux's goal in the first period before giving the Senators a 3-2 lead in the latter stages of the same frame with a snap shot after taking advantage of a turnover. However, the Senators lost after giving up three unanswered goals in the final five minutes. Despite the defeat, Batherson extended his point streak to three games, a span in which he's racked up four goals and two assists.