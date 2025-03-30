Drake Batherson News: Lights the lamp Saturday

Batherson scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Batherson found the back of the net late in the first period to give the Senators an initial 2-1 lead. With Saturday's twine finder, the 26-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 59 points and 161 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. Batherson is currently on a four-game point streak and has 10 tallies in his last nine games. He's one point away from posting his third consecutive 20-goal, 60-point campaign. As he continues to produce consistently on offense, Batherson has great value in fantasy for the remainder of the playoffs.