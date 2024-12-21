Fantasy Hockey
Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Logs assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Batherson produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Batherson set up the second of Shane Pinto's goal in this contest. The 26-year-old Batherson has contributed four goals and six assists over 10 outings in December as a steady part of the Senators' top six. The winger is up to 34 points, 76 shots, 52 hits and a minus-1 rating over 33 games this season.

