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Drake Batherson News: Lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Batherson scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Carolina in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.​

Nick Cousins found him down low, and Batherson went forehand-backhand over the pads of Frederik Andersen to tie the game 1-1 late in the second period. Batherson has a goal in each of his last two games, and with five more hits Thursday, he has laid out 14 in three contests this postseason. He and the Sens have a big hole to dig out of right now. They are down 3-0 heading into Game 4 on Saturday.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
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