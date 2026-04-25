Drake Batherson News: Moves up playoff goal streak list

Batherson scored a goal, added an assist and added one minor penalty in a 4-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Batherson finished the postseason with three goals, one assist and nine shots in four games; he led the Senators in playoff scoring. In fact, he was just one of two Sens who potted a goal in this series. Dylan Cozens scored the Sens other two goals. Batherson scored in three straight games, which moved him into a tie for third on the franchise's longest playoff goal streaks behind Martin Havlat (six) and Daniel Alfredsson (five).