Drake Batherson News: Nets goal in loss

Batherson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Batherson has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger has had instant chemistry with Dylan Cozens and David Perron as the Senators' second line following the trade deadline. Batherson is up to 55 points (25 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 113 hits and a minus-9 rating across 67 appearances. A third straight 60-point campaign is within reach.