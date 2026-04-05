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Drake Batherson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Batherson scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Batherson has four goals on eight shots over his last five contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 65 points, 158 shots on net, 115 hits and a minus-6 rating over 73 outings this season. His goal total is already a personal best, and he could still push for the first 70-point campaign of his career with a strong finish to the regular season.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
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