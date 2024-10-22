Drake Batherson News: Opens scoring in shutout win

Batherson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Batherson's goal kicked off a stretch of four tallies for the Senators in a span of 8:09 to close out the first period. The 26-year-old winger hadn't recorded just one point in a game this year -- he had a pair of three-point efforts and three scoreless outings prior to Tuesday. He's at four goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating through six appearances while filling a top-six role.