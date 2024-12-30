Drake Batherson News: Picks up power-play helper

Batherson notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Batherson has gone six games without a goal but has earned a helper in three of the last four contests. The winger has 12 points over 13 outings in December, and he's maintained a point-per-game pace with 13 goals and 23 assists through 36 appearances this season. He's added 78 shots on net, 54 hits, 18 power-play points and a minus-2 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes and time on the first power-play unit.