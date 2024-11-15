Fantasy Hockey
Drake Batherson News: Power-play goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Batherson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Batherson extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with the second-period tally. The winger has earned three of his points in that span with the man advantage, and he now has seven power-play points on the year. The 26-year is up to seven goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating across 16 appearances in a top-six role.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
