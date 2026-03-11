Drake Batherson News: Scores both goals in loss

Batherson scored two goals on four shots, added two PIM and levied six hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Batherson's goals came 1:59 apart in the first period, with the first one being a power-play tally. He has six goals and two helpers over his last six contests while continuing to offer both scoring and physical play from a top-six role. For the season, the winger is at 25 goals, 57 points (21 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-3 rating across 61 appearances.