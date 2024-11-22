Drake Batherson News: Scores in Thursday's loss

Batherson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Batherson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The top-six winger is providing consistency on offense and the power play while chipping in with hits as well. For the season, he has eight goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, 31 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances, and seven of his 18 points have come on the power play.