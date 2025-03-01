Fantasy Hockey
Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Seven points in last eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Batherson delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Sharks.

Batherson has three assists in his last four games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight contests. It's a nice rebound after he scuffled through January with just four points, including three helpers, in 15 games that month. Overall, Batherson has 16 goals, 31 assists and 130 shots in 59 games this season. Unfortunately, that bad January has taken him off his career pace, and he's likely to finish in the 60-65 point range for the third consecutive season.

