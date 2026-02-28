Drake Batherson News: Snaps 10-game goal drought
Batherson scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. He fired five shots.
His first goal stood as the winner. Batherson had gone 10 games without a goal; he had just 16 shots and five assists in that span. Overall, the winger has 21 goals and 30 assists, which puts him on a career pace. Batherson established a new career mark last season with 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists; 82 games).
