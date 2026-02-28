Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Snaps 10-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Batherson scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. He fired five shots.

His first goal stood as the winner. Batherson had gone 10 games without a goal; he had just 16 shots and five assists in that span. Overall, the winger has 21 goals and 30 assists, which puts him on a career pace. Batherson established a new career mark last season with 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists; 82 games).

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Batherson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Batherson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
46 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
48 days ago