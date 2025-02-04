Drake Batherson News: Strong season continues

Batherson scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Batherson cut it to 4-3 at 18:40 of the third period, scoring on the rush with Linus Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker. He has 16 goals, 28 assists and 119 shots in 54 games this season, which puts him on pace to match his career-best 66 points from last season. Batherson is a solid fantasy option, especially with his exploits on the power play. Half of his points (22) have come with the man advantage.