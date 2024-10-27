Drake Batherson News: Takes point streak to four games

Batherson notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Batherson set up the first of Claude Giroux's goals late in the third period. During his four-game point streak, Batherson has collected four goals and three assists. The winger is up to 10 points (three on the power play), 18 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight contests this season. With a spot on the second line and first power-play unit, Batherson should continue to offer strong offense and physicality.