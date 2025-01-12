Drake Batherson News: Tallies on power play in win

Batherson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Batherson ended a 10-game goal drought with his second-period tally. In that span, he had just three assists, and none of them had been in January, so he needed this goal to get back on track. The 26-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 23 helpers, 19 power-play points, 89 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances.