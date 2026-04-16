Drake Batherson News: Tallies opening goal
Batherson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Batherson ended the regular season hot with six goals and four assists over his last 11 contests. The winger added 17 shots on net and 18 hits in that span. He concludes the regular season with career highs in goals (33) and points (71) while adding 167 shots on net, 122 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 79 appearances. Batherson will likely hold a top-six role during the postseason.
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