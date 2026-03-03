Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Tallies twice in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Batherson scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Batherson's first goal was on the power play. It's his second multi-goal game in a row after he went 10 contests without scoring. The 27-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 53 points (19 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 82 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 57 appearances. His shot volume is down slightly this year, but he remains a reliable scorer in a top-six role. He has a chance at the 30-goal mark and should also top 60 points for the fourth year in a row.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
