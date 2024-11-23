Fantasy Hockey
Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Batherson had two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

One came on the power play. Batherson is on a three-game, four-point streak (eight shots), and he has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), 35 hits and 46 shots in 20 games this season. Batherson has been especially prolific with the man advantage. Four each of his goals and assists have come on the power play.

