Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drake Batherson headshot

Drake Batherson News: Two helpers in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Batherson picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up tallies by David Perron in the first period and Josh Norris in the second. It was Batherson's first multi-point performance since Feb. 1, but he's been a steady contributor over the last month-plus, delivering two goals and nine points in his last 10 contests.

Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now