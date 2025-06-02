Drake Caggiula News: Joining Swiss team

Caggiula signed a one-year contract with Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward was eligible for unrestricted free agency in July and will continue his playing career overseas. Caggiula accounted for 24 goals and 28 assists in 62 regular-season appearances with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25. He also had one assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and eight hits across seven outings with Edmonton during the 2024-25 regular season.