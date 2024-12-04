Drake Caggiula News: Sent to minors

Caggiula was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Caggiula has one assist in seven outings with Edmonton in 2024-25. He also has five goals, nine points and 17 PIM in 12 appearances with Bakersfield. Caggiula's reassignment might be an indication that Zach Hyman (undisclosed) is expected to return Thursday versus Columbus, but Edmonton still has time to recall Caggiula or another forward if it turns out Hyman won't be available.